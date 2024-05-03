© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | High school student translates ancient Egyptian career guide

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 3, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

It's not every week we start with an interview about ancient Egypt, but this is a rare treat: a book from maybe 4000 years ago, translated by a high school junior.

Michael Hoffen is the high school student, and he learned several years ago how to translate hieroglyphics. With the help of a pair of Egyptologists, he took a text written from an adult's viewpoint to a young man, and turned it around for today's young readers.

The result is Be a Scribe!: Working for a Better Life in Ancient Egypt. Think of it as a guide to the work of the exciting field of scribe(ing). We chat with Michael Hoffen about how he became a latter-day scribe.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team