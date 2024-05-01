Thu 9 AM | The Jackson County Commissioner measures: the case for change

Three county commissioners, all elected from political parties, all earning six-figure salaries. Jackson County's legislative branch could see changes in all three attributes as a result of the May 21 election.

The group Jackson County For All proposes three separate ballot measures, one expanding the board to five members, one making commissioner races non-partisan, and one lowering the commissioner salaries to five figures ($75,000 annually). The set of ballot measures is one of the more highly visible items on the ballot in Jackson County in this election cycle, and we explore the pros and cons in a pair of interviews.

The first features David Gilmour, a Democrat and former commissioner, who speaks in favor of the proposed changes, along with former commissioner Peter Sage.

