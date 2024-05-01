© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | The Jackson County Commissioner measures: the case for change

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Three county commissioners, all elected from political parties, all earning six-figure salaries. Jackson County's legislative branch could see changes in all three attributes as a result of the May 21 election.

The group Jackson County For All proposes three separate ballot measures, one expanding the board to five members, one making commissioner races non-partisan, and one lowering the commissioner salaries to five figures ($75,000 annually). The set of ballot measures is one of the more highly visible items on the ballot in Jackson County in this election cycle, and we explore the pros and cons in a pair of interviews.

The first features David Gilmour, a Democrat and former commissioner, who speaks in favor of the proposed changes, along with former commissioner Peter Sage.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
