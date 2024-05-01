© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

The Josephine County Commissioner measures: the case for change

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Geoffrey Riley
/
JPR News
_

A non-partisan group called Citizens for Responsible Government in Josephine County aims to change the number of county commissioners with a new ballot measure.

Measure 17-116 would shift the three full-time commissioner positions to five part-time positions, putting forward a new county charter divided into four districts. Four commissioners would represent each of the county’s four districts, with one commissioner at large.

Larry West, President of CRG, and outreach coordinator Jane Slama discuss the measure.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
