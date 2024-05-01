The Josephine County Commissioner measures: the case for change

A non-partisan group called Citizens for Responsible Government in Josephine County aims to change the number of county commissioners with a new ballot measure.

Measure 17-116 would shift the three full-time commissioner positions to five part-time positions, putting forward a new county charter divided into four districts. Four commissioners would represent each of the county’s four districts, with one commissioner at large.

Larry West, President of CRG, and outreach coordinator Jane Slama discuss the measure.