© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Startup help offered by Oregon Entrepreneurs Network

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 30, 2024 at 8:58 AM PDT

Even the most talented and gifted people who start up new businesses can use a little help along the way. If nothing else, to ask the question "when this happened, what did you do?"

The question can be answered by the members of the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network, an alliance of entrepreneurs from across the state willing to help other entrepreneurs get their stuff together.

Our business and entrepreneur podcast, The Ground Floor, visits with OEN's Cara Turano about the general thrust of the help, and about gatherings where OEN members meet in person.

Host and management consultant Cynthia Scherr guides the conversation.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team