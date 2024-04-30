Wed 9:40 | Startup help offered by Oregon Entrepreneurs Network

Even the most talented and gifted people who start up new businesses can use a little help along the way. If nothing else, to ask the question "when this happened, what did you do?"

The question can be answered by the members of the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network, an alliance of entrepreneurs from across the state willing to help other entrepreneurs get their stuff together.

Our business and entrepreneur podcast, The Ground Floor, visits with OEN's Cara Turano about the general thrust of the help, and about gatherings where OEN members meet in person.

Host and management consultant Cynthia Scherr guides the conversation.

