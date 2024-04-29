Tue 9 AM | Grant boosts efforts toward reproductive justice on South Coast

Living on Oregon's South Coast absolutely has its charms, and the lack of population density is one of them. The flip side to the sparse population is limited options in health care and transportation. And then there's the additional matter of inequitable distribution of those options.

South Coast Equity Coalition just received a grant from Seeding Justice to work toward reproductive justice in Coos and Curry Counties, examining and hopefully dismantling barriers to access to health care for pregnant people.

Jayden Ruff, Director of the South Coast Equity Coalition, talks to us about the work.