jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Grant boosts efforts toward reproductive justice on South Coast

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 29, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Living on Oregon's South Coast absolutely has its charms, and the lack of population density is one of them. The flip side to the sparse population is limited options in health care and transportation. And then there's the additional matter of inequitable distribution of those options.

South Coast Equity Coalition just received a grant from Seeding Justice to work toward reproductive justice in Coos and Curry Counties, examining and hopefully dismantling barriers to access to health care for pregnant people.

Jayden Ruff, Director of the South Coast Equity Coalition, talks to us about the work.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
