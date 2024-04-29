© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | As Klamath flows free, Trinity River makes list of most endangered

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 29, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

The Klamath River of 2024 is remarkably different from the Klamath River of last year, because of the massive dam removal project now well underway. When the project is finished, there will be no dams on the Klamath anywhere in California.

The story is a bit different on one of the major tributaries of the Klamath, the Trinity River. The Trinity just showed up on American Rivers list of Most Endangered Rivers for 2024, because of water diversions (into the Sacramento River system) and remaining dams that raise water temperatures.

Regina Chichizola, Executive Director of Save California Salmon, provides a conservation view of the issues facing the Trinity.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team