Tue 9:40 | As Klamath flows free, Trinity River makes list of most endangered

The Klamath River of 2024 is remarkably different from the Klamath River of last year, because of the massive dam removal project now well underway. When the project is finished, there will be no dams on the Klamath anywhere in California.

The story is a bit different on one of the major tributaries of the Klamath, the Trinity River. The Trinity just showed up on American Rivers list of Most Endangered Rivers for 2024, because of water diversions (into the Sacramento River system) and remaining dams that raise water temperatures.

Regina Chichizola, Executive Director of Save California Salmon, provides a conservation view of the issues facing the Trinity.