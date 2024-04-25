© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | SCOTUS learns about Grants Pass, and other big news of the week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 25, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

When the Supreme Court of the United States talks about a Southern Oregon city, that's big news. And SCOTUS did indeed talk about Grants Pass this week, hearing oral arguments over the city's treatment of homeless people.

That's just one of the stories covered by JPR News reporters in a typically busy week.

They gather in the JX studio to add some details to the week's issues and events, and what it took to cover them. Our panel consists of JPR News Director Erik Neumann, and reporters Jane Vaughan, Kelby McIntosh, Justin Higginbottom, and Roman Battaglia. LINK HERE

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
