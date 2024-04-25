© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Take that, Elizabethans: putting Shakespeare's men in the body of a woman

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 25, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Lisa Wolpe in performance.
Jenny Graham
/
Oregon Shakespeare Festival
Lisa Wolpe in performance.

You know how, back in Williams Shakespeare's time, ALL of the parts were played by men, no matter the genders of the characters?

Lisa Wolpe has been working for a while now to turn that on its head. It is entirely possible that Wolpe has played more of Shakespeare's male characters than any other woman in history.

And she strings together several of Shakespeare's male monologues into a one-person show, "Shakespeare and the Alchemy of Gender," running through next week at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Wolpe is Vanessa Finney's guest in a new edition of our arts segment, The Creative Way.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team