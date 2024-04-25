Fri 9:40 | Take that, Elizabethans: putting Shakespeare's men in the body of a woman

You know how, back in Williams Shakespeare's time, ALL of the parts were played by men, no matter the genders of the characters?

Lisa Wolpe has been working for a while now to turn that on its head. It is entirely possible that Wolpe has played more of Shakespeare's male characters than any other woman in history.

And she strings together several of Shakespeare's male monologues into a one-person show, "Shakespeare and the Alchemy of Gender," running through next week at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Wolpe is Vanessa Finney's guest in a new edition of our arts segment, The Creative Way.

