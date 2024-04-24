© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Religion and Spirituality
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Ashland church hosts screening of movie examining Christian nationalism

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 24, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

One of the hot phrases of the moment is "Christian Nationalism," generally attached to the belief that the United States was founded as a Christian country, and meant to stay that way. People who are non- or barely-Christian have cause to disagree, and the disagreements are frequent and frequently heated.

Producer Rob Reiner and director Dan Partland take up the controversy in their documentary film God and Country. An Ashland church, First Presbyterian, hosts a screening of the movie on Friday, April 26th.

Pastor Skip Strauch, currently leading the flock at the church, talks about the film and why Christians (and not) need to see it.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
