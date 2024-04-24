© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Cal Poly Humboldt starts program to get more Native Americans into medical school

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 24, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
The Huwighurruk Post Baccalaureate Program
The Huwighurruk Post Baccalaureate Program

Cal Poly Humboldt's home in Arcata is near many Native American people from several different tribes. The University of California-Davis has a medical school. So the two schools are combining obvious strengths and starting a program to get indigenous students pointed toward, and through, medical school.

The Huwighurruk (a Wiyot word for medicine, pronounced hee-way-gou-duck) Tribal Health Postbaccalaureate Program at CPH is designed to bring in pre-med students, give them culturally appropriate training and science courses, and support them with living and tuition costs. If it all works as planned, the students will emerge from UC-Davis with MDs in hand, ready to work in rural and tribal communities.

We get further details in an interview on the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team