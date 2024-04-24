Thu 9:25 | Cal Poly Humboldt starts program to get more Native Americans into medical school

Cal Poly Humboldt's home in Arcata is near many Native American people from several different tribes. The University of California-Davis has a medical school. So the two schools are combining obvious strengths and starting a program to get indigenous students pointed toward, and through, medical school.

The Huwighurruk (a Wiyot word for medicine, pronounced hee-way-gou-duck) Tribal Health Postbaccalaureate Program at CPH is designed to bring in pre-med students, give them culturally appropriate training and science courses, and support them with living and tuition costs. If it all works as planned, the students will emerge from UC-Davis with MDs in hand, ready to work in rural and tribal communities.

