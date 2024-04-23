Wed 9:40 | How climate change looks in Oregon from 'Other Side of the Hill'

The people who walked out of the Oregon Legislature most recently say they did it because their voices were not being heard and acknowledged. It's a common complain from the rural parts of Oregon, especially east of the Cascades, in the state's vast high and dry country. That area may get drier still with the advance of climate change, and work is underway to address it.

Filmmaker James Parker looked east of the mountains for his documentary Other Side of the Hill, airing this week (April 25th) on Southern Oregon PBS. James Parker checks in to talk about what he found out there, in the way of people taking on big issues, often in concert with people and groups that know little of rural Oregon.