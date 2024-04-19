Mon 9:25 | More people, more heat: What it might take to provide 'Water for All'

Hurray for the Earth, and the 71 percent of its surface covered by water. A couple of complicating factors, though: For one, most of that is undrinkable salt water, and second, there are more people all the time needing water for drinking and other domestic needs, to stay nothing of the industrial thirst for water.

How can we provide for all the freshwater needs of the planet? Through creative thinking and careful planning, says David Sedlak. He's an engineer and head of the Berkeley Water Center and author of Water for All: Global Solutions for a Changing Climate.

The book lays out water crises, their more frequent occurrence, and how people have often found solutions to prevent disaster. The author joined us for a chat.

