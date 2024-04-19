© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | More people, more heat: What it might take to provide 'Water for All'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Hurray for the Earth, and the 71 percent of its surface covered by water. A couple of complicating factors, though: For one, most of that is undrinkable salt water, and second, there are more people all the time needing water for drinking and other domestic needs, to stay nothing of the industrial thirst for water.

How can we provide for all the freshwater needs of the planet? Through creative thinking and careful planning, says David Sedlak. He's an engineer and head of the Berkeley Water Center and author of Water for All: Global Solutions for a Changing Climate.

The book lays out water crises, their more frequent occurrence, and how people have often found solutions to prevent disaster. The author joined us for a chat.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
