Thu 9 AM | Not cuddly: How to keep distance between you and bears

They're plenty cute when they're off in the distance, just being fuzzy bears. They're less cute when they come into your neighborhood and start turning over trash cans. And the cute is gone when you come face-to-face with a black bear.

With spring warming up and people getting outside more, some bear-human interactions are all but inevitable. So the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife is refreshing its warnings about staying away from bears, and how to act if you've ended up close to one anyway. An ODFW rep joins us for tips on keeping bears cute.