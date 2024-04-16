Wed 9 AM | Getting somewhere on trail upkeep in 'A Long Way to Nowhere'

It's a dirty, sweaty job, but somebody's got to do it. And you might be surprised by how fulfilling those dirty, sweaty people find the work to be.

Siskiyou Mountain Club takes its Wilderness Corps crew into its namesake mountains to perform maintenance on trails in very remote areas, and now a documentary film shows just what the work is like. "A Long Way to Nowhere" spends half an hour showing days of hiking and toiling in the wilderness.

The movie is making the rounds of regional theaters, with events this week in Gold Beach (April 17th) and Coos Bay (April 18th) yet to come. We hear more about the project from SMC Executive Director Gabe How and SMC staffer and filmmaker Vincent DiFrancesco.

