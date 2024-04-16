© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Donate
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Getting somewhere on trail upkeep in 'A Long Way to Nowhere'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 16, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

It's a dirty, sweaty job, but somebody's got to do it. And you might be surprised by how fulfilling those dirty, sweaty people find the work to be.

Siskiyou Mountain Club takes its Wilderness Corps crew into its namesake mountains to perform maintenance on trails in very remote areas, and now a documentary film shows just what the work is like. "A Long Way to Nowhere" spends half an hour showing days of hiking and toiling in the wilderness.

The movie is making the rounds of regional theaters, with events this week in Gold Beach (April 17th) and Coos Bay (April 18th) yet to come. We hear more about the project from SMC Executive Director Gabe How and SMC staffer and filmmaker Vincent DiFrancesco.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
