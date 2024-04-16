Wed 9:40 | Back to the edge: Oregon Fringe Festival, April 24-28

You can attend a concert or visit an art gallery anytime. But the edgier stuff? That's a rarer treat, and the Oregon Fringe Festival returns to deliver the treats in the Ashland area, April 24th through 28th.

OFF celebrates freedom and experimentation in the arts, even in the places where art is delivered. We get a quick rundown of this year's events in a visit with Fringe Festival Executive Director Russell Copley and Marketing Director Gianna McCardell.