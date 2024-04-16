© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Back to the edge: Oregon Fringe Festival, April 24-28

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 16, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

You can attend a concert or visit an art gallery anytime. But the edgier stuff? That's a rarer treat, and the Oregon Fringe Festival returns to deliver the treats in the Ashland area, April 24th through 28th.

OFF celebrates freedom and experimentation in the arts, even in the places where art is delivered. We get a quick rundown of this year's events in a visit with Fringe Festival Executive Director Russell Copley and Marketing Director Gianna McCardell.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team