Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Focusing on Earth Day and the other 365 in Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 16, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

When you think about it, every day on our planet is technically Earth Day, but we make the official designation on April 22nd. Billions of people across the country will celebrate our birth planet and the need to take better care of it.

Earth Day Oregon brings together dozens of nonprofit groups and legions of volunteers, combining them with businesses focused on sustainability. Together, they work to improve Earth and to raise money for future efforts.

Umpqua Watersheds and the post-incarceration group Freedom Farms in Gold Hill are among the many groups tied to Earth Day Oregon. Janice Reid from Umpqua Watersheds and Sean Kelly from Freedom Farms tell their organizations' stories.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
