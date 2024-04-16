Wed 9:25 | Focusing on Earth Day and the other 365 in Oregon

When you think about it, every day on our planet is technically Earth Day, but we make the official designation on April 22nd. Billions of people across the country will celebrate our birth planet and the need to take better care of it.

Earth Day Oregon brings together dozens of nonprofit groups and legions of volunteers, combining them with businesses focused on sustainability. Together, they work to improve Earth and to raise money for future efforts.

Umpqua Watersheds and the post-incarceration group Freedom Farms in Gold Hill are among the many groups tied to Earth Day Oregon. Janice Reid from Umpqua Watersheds and Sean Kelly from Freedom Farms tell their organizations' stories.

