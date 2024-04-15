© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Before we drift much further apart, a plea to 'Undivide Us'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 15, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Us and them. Red and blue. Yankees and Red Sox. Americans are good at figuring out the differences between them, and they've been accentuating those in recent years.

Rogue Valley resident Marla Estes has long worked to find the places where people and groups of people overlap, and continues the work through the organization Building Bridgers. It will host a showing of the documentary film "Undivide Us" at the Medford Library (April 17th), with filmmaker Kristi Kendall present for a discussion with the audience.

We welcome Kendall and Marla Estes to the JX for a chat about the topic of polarization, and how it can be un-polarized.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team