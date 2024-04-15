Tue 9:25 | Before we drift much further apart, a plea to 'Undivide Us'

Us and them. Red and blue. Yankees and Red Sox. Americans are good at figuring out the differences between them, and they've been accentuating those in recent years.

Rogue Valley resident Marla Estes has long worked to find the places where people and groups of people overlap, and continues the work through the organization Building Bridgers. It will host a showing of the documentary film "Undivide Us" at the Medford Library (April 17th), with filmmaker Kristi Kendall present for a discussion with the audience.

We welcome Kendall and Marla Estes to the JX for a chat about the topic of polarization, and how it can be un-polarized.