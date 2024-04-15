© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Northern California youth advocates flock to Mendocino County to talk issues

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 15, 2024 at 9:20 AM PDT

People often say "Northern California" when speaking of the San Francisco Bay Area. But there's a lot of California north of that, often forgotten by the rest of the state.

The Northern California Youth Policy Coalition brings together 60 high school students from rural Northern California, to advocate on issues important to young people. NCYPC is behind the coming Youth Empowerment Summit coming to Mendocino County (April 20, 9:30 AM-2 PM).

Ukiah High School will host, led by UHS junior Bode Gower. We spend a few minutes with Bode, and with Alice Fried of the League of Women Voters, talking about the summit and the issues on the table.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
