Mon 9 AM | Northern California youth advocates flock to Mendocino County to talk issues

People often say "Northern California" when speaking of the San Francisco Bay Area. But there's a lot of California north of that, often forgotten by the rest of the state.

The Northern California Youth Policy Coalition brings together 60 high school students from rural Northern California, to advocate on issues important to young people. NCYPC is behind the coming Youth Empowerment Summit coming to Mendocino County (April 20, 9:30 AM-2 PM).

Ukiah High School will host, led by UHS junior Bode Gower. We spend a few minutes with Bode, and with Alice Fried of the League of Women Voters, talking about the summit and the issues on the table.