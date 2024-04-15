A mother discovers homeless teens and works to help them

Vicki Sokolik had her own teens living at home when she first realized that other teens were living without permanent homes. She took the education in stride, and began helping young people living homeless.

Sokolik also discovered some of the problems and challenges unique to young people living on the streets, and worked to address them, eventually setting up an organization to help homeless teens. She shares the details in her book If You See Them: Young, Unhoused, and Alone in America. We spend some time with Vicki Sokolik, hearing some of the stories of people helped... and the many who still need help.