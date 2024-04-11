© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Tents and courts and more make the headlines for the week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 11, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Homelessness is handled differently in the various communities of our region. Grants Pass gets its day before the U.S. Supreme Court later this month, while Medford got a favorable ruling from a lower court on a case filed over the city's camping rules.

That's among the issues that hit the airwaves this week, as monitored and reported by the crew at JPR News. They assemble in the studio once again to hash out the week's big stories and the coverage of them, in a new edition of The Debrief.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann, with reporters Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, Justin Higginbottom, and Kelby McIntosh.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
