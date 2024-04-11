Fri 9:40 | Phoenix artist is guest Number One in new arts podcast

Beca Blake creates art in a number of different media, a sign of her versatility. That ability to shift with circumstances came in handy during a period when Blake and her children were briefly homeless. And her interest in art and community led to her curating the Woman Kind contemporary art exhibit on display for much of April at an art gallery in Phoenix.

Beca Blake is the first guest in our new podcast, Arts on the Air, hosted by JPR's Vanessa Finney. She and Beca explore art and the impulse to create it, and to foster its creation in others.