Tue 9:40 | Native American students host powwow at Southern Oregon U

There is a small but significant body of Native American students at Southern Oregon University, and a Native American Student Union to provide an on-campus gathering place for them.

NASU hosts an annual powwow, to be held over two days (April 13-14) at the athletic complex on the SOU campus. Food, ceremonies, music, and competitions will take up the two days of the event. We visit with NASU members about the components of the powwow, and who will attend.