© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Sheriffs and legal bills and more of the news of the week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 4, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The saga of the Klamath County sheriff took another turn this week, when the county board of commissioners refused to pay the legal bills Sheriff Chris Kaber ran up in his conflict with the board. There's more news coming, because Kaber is still sheriff, and though he is not running for reelection, his son is a candidate.

That's just one of many stories reported by JPR News this week, and our staffers gather to discuss the happenings and their coverage in a new edition of The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann kicks things off, with JPR reporters Justin Higginbottom, Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Kelby McIntosh.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team