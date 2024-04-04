Fri 9 AM | Sheriffs and legal bills and more of the news of the week

The saga of the Klamath County sheriff took another turn this week, when the county board of commissioners refused to pay the legal bills Sheriff Chris Kaber ran up in his conflict with the board. There's more news coming, because Kaber is still sheriff, and though he is not running for reelection, his son is a candidate.

That's just one of many stories reported by JPR News this week, and our staffers gather to discuss the happenings and their coverage in a new edition of The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann kicks things off, with JPR reporters Justin Higginbottom, Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Kelby McIntosh.