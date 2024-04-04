© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

School district layoffs, renewable energy storage, and more news of the week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 4, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The Ashland School District cites declining enrollment as part of the reason it has let go of several education assistants and paraprofessionals.

That's just one of many stories reported by JPR News this week, and our staffers gather to discuss the happenings and their coverage in a new edition of The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann kicks things off, with JPR reporters Justin Higginbottom, Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Kelby McIntosh.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
