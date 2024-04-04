School district layoffs, renewable energy storage, and more news of the week

The Ashland School District cites declining enrollment as part of the reason it has let go of several education assistants and paraprofessionals.

That's just one of many stories reported by JPR News this week, and our staffers gather to discuss the happenings and their coverage in a new edition of The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann kicks things off, with JPR reporters Justin Higginbottom, Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Kelby McIntosh.