Thu 9 AM | New Oregon law allows the removal of racist language from property deeds

Just because acting on racist behavior is generally illegal does not mean racism has disappeared. Even where the racism is long gone, the whiff can linger for years. One example: the deeds for our homes.

Once upon a time, it was fairly common for a deed to spell out that property could not be owned by a Black person or other person of color. Even though times change, the wording can remain. Oregon now has a law providing a process for people to remove racist language from deeds.

Clackamas County Clerk Catherine McMullen led the effort to pass the bill, and Gerrit Koepping of Lake Oswego pushed, too... and used the law to get his deed changed. McMullen and Koepping are our guests.

