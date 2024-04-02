Wed 9 AM | Ashland closes homeless shelter, makes long-term plans for homeless people

The emergency shelter opened by the city of Ashland for the winter closed on the last day of March. The shutdown came even though grant money was available to renovate the shelter building for continued use as a shelter.

The grant offer was on a short timeline, and the city is looking at homelessness with a longer-term view. The process includes the creation of a Homeless Services Master Plan, now in the works. We get more details on the thinking of city council and staff in a visit to the JX studio by Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham and City Councilor Dylan Bloom.