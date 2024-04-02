© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9 AM | Ashland closes homeless shelter, makes long-term plans for homeless people

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 2, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
The office space on the property acquired by the City of Ashland for an emergency shelter.
The emergency shelter opened by the city of Ashland for the winter closed on the last day of March. The shutdown came even though grant money was available to renovate the shelter building for continued use as a shelter.

The grant offer was on a short timeline, and the city is looking at homelessness with a longer-term view. The process includes the creation of a Homeless Services Master Plan, now in the works. We get more details on the thinking of city council and staff in a visit to the JX studio by Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham and City Councilor Dylan Bloom.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
