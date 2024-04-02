© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Spring planting with the Native Plant Society

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 2, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Spring has absolutely sprung in most of the region. But there's a pretty good chance the stuff bursting into bloom is not native to the area. And that's why there's a Native Plant Society.

The Siskiyou Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon knows the indigenous plants of the region, and helps people find them, plant them, and enjoy them. Rachel Werling pays a springtime visit to the JX to talk about the chapter's work, and how people embracing native plants can take advantage.

