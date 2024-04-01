Tue 9 AM | Conservation group threatens to sue Forest Service over marten protections

The US Forest Service and the Center for Biological Diversity have long been partners in the preservation of coastal martens. If, by "partners," you mean "opponents in court."

CBD has frequently pushed for greater protections for the weasel-like martens, including several lawsuits against the Forest Service. And now the conservation group is threatening another lawsuit over the protection, or the lack, for the animal on the Oregon Coast. Martens occupy at least a portion of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, managed by USFS, and off-road vehicles run all over parts of the dunes.

CBD wants to see more limits on the vehicles, to provide greater safety for the martens. Tala DiBenedetto, a staff attorney, lays out further details of CBD's threat to sue.