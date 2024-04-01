© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Almeda aftermath: Bear Creek Greenway fuel reduction project gets started

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 1, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Few people will soon forget the part the Bear Creek Greenway played in the 2020 Almeda Drive fire. Even if they wanted to, the evidence is still there: the vegetation along the Greenway carried the fire along Bear Creek, acting as a wick to bring the flames to Talent and Phoenix, where the fire destroyed thousands of homes.

Now fuel reduction is getting started along the Greenway, to remove woody material and some of the hazard trees still standing as reminders of the fire. Several agencies are involved, including Jackson County Parks and Roads, headed by Director Steve Lambert. He and partner Eugene Weir from The Freshwater Trust visit with an outline of the fuel reduction work, and what it means for Greenway users.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
