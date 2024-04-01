Tue 9:40 | Almeda aftermath: Bear Creek Greenway fuel reduction project gets started

Few people will soon forget the part the Bear Creek Greenway played in the 2020 Almeda Drive fire. Even if they wanted to, the evidence is still there: the vegetation along the Greenway carried the fire along Bear Creek, acting as a wick to bring the flames to Talent and Phoenix, where the fire destroyed thousands of homes.

Now fuel reduction is getting started along the Greenway, to remove woody material and some of the hazard trees still standing as reminders of the fire. Several agencies are involved, including Jackson County Parks and Roads, headed by Director Steve Lambert. He and partner Eugene Weir from The Freshwater Trust visit with an outline of the fuel reduction work, and what it means for Greenway users.