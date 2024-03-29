Mon 9 AM | From lumber to restoration: how the Orick mill site will end up in Yurok hands

The big trees and the people coexisted for thousands of years. But now the Yurok Tribe will step into a more visible role in telling the world the story of the redwoods, and of the people who have lived around them for so long. An agreement recently signed between the tribe, the national and state redwood parks, and Save the Redwoods League starts the process of turning the old timber mill site in Orick over to the Yuroks. The site is in an important place ecologically, and the parties to the agreement have worked together for years restoring it. Sam Hodder, President of Save the Redwoods League, talks to the JX about the history behind the site, and the plans for its future. https://www.savetheredwoods.org/ LINK https://www.yuroktribe.org/

