© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children and Family
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Students with parents in prison give advice to their younger selves

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Not every kid in school has a happy home life to go back to every night. In fact, some children are waiting for a parent or two to get out of prison or jail. The PATHfinder program--PATH is Paving a Trail of Hope--and POPS the Club, for Pains of the Prison System, work to help teen children of incarcerated parents. They not only get to meet and share stories, they get to express themselves through writing and art.

Oregon-based POPS and PATHfinder collected some of the student work for the recently-published book Advice to 9th Graders: Stories, Poetry, Art & Other Wisdom. There's a wealth of material in what the older teens say to younger students in similar situations.

We visit with editors Amy Friedman and Leticia Longoria-Navarro, and get to hear some of the work students contributed.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team