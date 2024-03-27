Thu 9 AM | Medford City Hall takes to the corners of the city for public input to the council

Potholes and people: these tend to top the list of things that get discussed when Medford City Council members ask constituents what they're concerned about. And council members will be asking again soon, as they hit the streets in April and early May for a series of town hall meetings.

Medford is divided into four council wards, and each will get its own meeting, on Wednesdays starting April 3rd (skipping April 17th). Mayor Randy Sparacino is elected by the whole city, not an individual ward... he is our guide to the format and agenda of the meetings.