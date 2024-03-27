© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Medford City Hall takes to the corners of the city for public input to the council

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 27, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Potholes and people: these tend to top the list of things that get discussed when Medford City Council members ask constituents what they're concerned about. And council members will be asking again soon, as they hit the streets in April and early May for a series of town hall meetings.

Medford is divided into four council wards, and each will get its own meeting, on Wednesdays starting April 3rd (skipping April 17th). Mayor Randy Sparacino is elected by the whole city, not an individual ward... he is our guide to the format and agenda of the meetings.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team