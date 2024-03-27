Thu 9:40 | Oregon fish hatcheries hit by previously unknown parasite

Fish are important to the region, so when large numbers begin showing signs of illness, the situation demands attention. The fish in question are rainbow trout at three Oregon fish hatcheries: Klamath, Rock Creek (on the North Umpqua), and Elk River (near Port Orford).

The fish started showing signs of illness a few months back, and did not respond to treatment. After further examination, the infection traces to a parasite that has not been seen in the region before. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has taken steps to ensure that the infection does not spread.

ODFW's chief pathologist, Dr. Aimee Reed, led the work to track down the parasite; she visits the JX with the story of the discovery and the reaction.