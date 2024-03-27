© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Oregon fish hatcheries hit by previously unknown parasite

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 27, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
ODFW senior fish pathologist Dr. Aimee Reed with a rainbow trout affected by the parasite
ODFW senior fish pathologist Dr. Aimee Reed with a rainbow trout affected by the parasite

Fish are important to the region, so when large numbers begin showing signs of illness, the situation demands attention. The fish in question are rainbow trout at three Oregon fish hatcheries: Klamath, Rock Creek (on the North Umpqua), and Elk River (near Port Orford).

The fish started showing signs of illness a few months back, and did not respond to treatment. After further examination, the infection traces to a parasite that has not been seen in the region before. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has taken steps to ensure that the infection does not spread.

ODFW's chief pathologist, Dr. Aimee Reed, led the work to track down the parasite; she visits the JX with the story of the discovery and the reaction.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team