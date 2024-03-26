© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Pushing good environmental stewardship in California cannabis production

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 26, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

California still has two cannabis systems, the legal one and the one that chooses to stay in the shadows. The illegal system continues to cause environmental issues with water diversions and poisons to keep animals from eating the crops.

But the people who grow cannabis legally continue taking further steps to work in harmony with nature. Cal Poly Humboldt, home to a Cannabis Studies program, emphasizes environmental stewardship. The program hosts a symposium in early April (April 5th), bringing together multiple agencies and speakers to address sustainable and environmentally-friendly cannabis agriculture.

We get a preview from keynote speaker Dan Mar and Dominic Corva, both CPH faculty members.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team