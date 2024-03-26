Wed 9 AM | Pushing good environmental stewardship in California cannabis production

California still has two cannabis systems, the legal one and the one that chooses to stay in the shadows. The illegal system continues to cause environmental issues with water diversions and poisons to keep animals from eating the crops.

But the people who grow cannabis legally continue taking further steps to work in harmony with nature. Cal Poly Humboldt, home to a Cannabis Studies program, emphasizes environmental stewardship. The program hosts a symposium in early April (April 5th), bringing together multiple agencies and speakers to address sustainable and environmentally-friendly cannabis agriculture.

We get a preview from keynote speaker Dan Mar and Dominic Corva, both CPH faculty members.