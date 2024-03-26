Wed 9:40 | Mount Shasta museum seeks help from California Legislature

The Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum opens for the season soon (March 29th), but museum operators have their eyes a bit further down the horizon. The museum is housed in a building at the Mt. Shasta Fish Hatchery, rent-free.

It will take an act of the California legislature to keep the rent at $0 dollar a month, and a bill has been introduced (SB 1009). But no one connected to the museum is taking passage for granted. Museum Executive Director Jean Nels visits to talk about the museum, the arrangement, and the prospects for passage.