Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Social media and courts and more, on a new Signals & Noise

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 26, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Even if you're into old-school electronics, you still can't escape the mediaverse. Desktop computers connected to the Internet put "Breaking News" alerts on your screen, unless you block them. We embrace the media in all its wonderfulness and weirdness, in our recurring podcast "Signals & Noise."

Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein, assistant professor in the Journalism & Mass Communication program at Cal Poly-Humboldt, is our regular panelist. Subbing for Erik Palmer this month is former regular Chris Lucas from the Communication program at Southern Oregon University.

Together we discuss major happenings in and on the media, and get a short list ("Pick Three") of current favorites from each panelist.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
