Wed 9:25 | Social media and courts and more, on a new Signals & Noise

Even if you're into old-school electronics, you still can't escape the mediaverse. Desktop computers connected to the Internet put "Breaking News" alerts on your screen, unless you block them. We embrace the media in all its wonderfulness and weirdness, in our recurring podcast "Signals & Noise."

Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein, assistant professor in the Journalism & Mass Communication program at Cal Poly-Humboldt, is our regular panelist. Subbing for Erik Palmer this month is former regular Chris Lucas from the Communication program at Southern Oregon University.

Together we discuss major happenings in and on the media, and get a short list ("Pick Three") of current favorites from each panelist.