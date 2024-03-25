Tue 9 AM | Southern Oregon gets official status as a great place to view the night sky

Oregon's high desert can be a beautiful and awe-inspiring place. Even at night, when there's nothing to see. On the ground, that is. Up above, when skies are clear, views of the stars that can take your breath away.

Which is why a big chunk of Lake County is now home to the Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary, an area of 2.5 Million acres where there's so little artificial light, you can behold the night sky in its full glory.

Travel Southern Oregon played a role in getting the sanctuary made official; Executive Director Bob Hackett visits to talk about the process and the expected benefits (besides all those stars).