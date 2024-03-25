Tue 9:40 | Tax deadline approaches, and Oregon's kicker WILL kick. So what's that mean?

Oregon is unique among states in having an income tax "kicker" law. If the projections--you could say guesses--about revenue by the state economists are off by more than two percent (in the state's favor), the surplus is kicked back to voters.

Tax filing deadline time is approaching, and the kicker will indeed kick this year. Meaning some taxpayers who might have had to pay will get refunds instead. Who gets what, and how? We invite Robin Maxey from the Oregon Department of Revenue onto the JX to field questions like that.

Put your two cents worth in... send a question to JX@jeffnet.org and listen for the answer.

