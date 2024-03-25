© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Economy and Finance
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Tax deadline approaches, and Oregon's kicker WILL kick. So what's that mean?

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 25, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Oregon is unique among states in having an income tax "kicker" law. If the projections--you could say guesses--about revenue by the state economists are off by more than two percent (in the state's favor), the surplus is kicked back to voters.

Tax filing deadline time is approaching, and the kicker will indeed kick this year. Meaning some taxpayers who might have had to pay will get refunds instead. Who gets what, and how? We invite Robin Maxey from the Oregon Department of Revenue onto the JX to field questions like that.

Put your two cents worth in... send a question to JX@jeffnet.org and listen for the answer.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
