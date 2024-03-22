© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Medford resident recounts Hiroshima bombing in updated memoir

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

There were a lot of smiles up on the stage when "Oppenheimer" won the Academy Award for Best Picture at this year's Oscars ceremony. Hideko Tamura Snider, a Medford resident, finds little to smile about in the real-world story of Robert Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb he helped create.

Snider was a ten-year-old living in Hiroshima on the day the first bomb exploded, in August 1945. The destruction of her city, her family, and her life as she knew it is told in great detail in her memoir One Sunny Day: A Child's Memories of Hiroshima.

Snider recently added to the book, with updates on her anti-war activities and the renewed threat of nuclear war. She traveled to the JX studio to talk about the life she forged from the ashes of Hiroshima.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team