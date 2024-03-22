Mon 9:25 | Medford resident recounts Hiroshima bombing in updated memoir

There were a lot of smiles up on the stage when "Oppenheimer" won the Academy Award for Best Picture at this year's Oscars ceremony. Hideko Tamura Snider, a Medford resident, finds little to smile about in the real-world story of Robert Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb he helped create.

Snider was a ten-year-old living in Hiroshima on the day the first bomb exploded, in August 1945. The destruction of her city, her family, and her life as she knew it is told in great detail in her memoir One Sunny Day: A Child's Memories of Hiroshima.

Snider recently added to the book, with updates on her anti-war activities and the renewed threat of nuclear war. She traveled to the JX studio to talk about the life she forged from the ashes of Hiroshima.