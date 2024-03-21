© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Spring, but no break: JPR reporters discuss OSF return and more

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 21, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Spring has sprung, and the Bard is back. Those are two items generating activity in the JPR newsroom this week. The start of previews for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival season came on the same evening as the vernal equinox.

There's plenty more news keeping the reporting staff busy, and we hear of the week's work in the latest edition of The Debrief. JPR News Director Erik Neumann huddles with reporters Justin Higginbottom, Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, and Kelby McIntosh (or some combination thereof) to discuss the coverage of the current news.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
