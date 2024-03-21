© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Where to start looking when a child shows signs of mental illness

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 21, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Even the most stable families can go through bumpy times as children grow up. Half of all mental illness issues crop up before a person turns 18, often leaving parents wondering where to turn. We explore options in the latest episode of Mental Health Matters, our joint podcast with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Southern Oregon chapter.

Andra Hollenbeck from NAMI-SO asks about youth mental health options in the Rogue Valley. Guests are Darin Dale from Jackson Care Connect, one of the Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) providers in the valley, and Sarah Hollingworth, from Kairos, which provides youth services in several Oregon communities.

