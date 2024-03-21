Fri 9:25 | Business ideas take shape at SOU Startup Competition
Maybe it's true that there's nothing new under the sun. But still, people with big ideas can find ways to turn them into money-making ventures. Our business/entrepreneur podcast, The Ground Floor, actually goes a step before the ground floor (the basement?) in its latest episode.
In the episode, we hear about the annual Startup Competition at Southern Oregon University, which gives all students a chance to put an idea out there for possible prizes and a ticket to the Invent Oregon competition.
Management consultant and host Cynthia Scherr talks to SOU Professor Erik Palmer (from our Signals & Noise team) and to student winners Brittany Mesica, whose entry is called Sploot, and Cameron Nye, who competed as Virtual Venue.