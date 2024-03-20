Thu 9 AM | Reaping the whirlwind of Shasta County news at aNewsCafe

There's seldom a dull moment in Shasta County politics. Just on one topic, elections, the Board of Supervisors makes news constantly. The board voted to end the county's contract with Dominion Voting Systems, questioned the outcomes of previous elections, and called for all ballots to be hand-counted.

Now the results of the March primary election will almost assuredly change the membership on the board. Doni Chamberlain and her son Joseph Domke stay on top of the news with their regional website aNewsCafe.com, now well into its second decade. We visit with Doni Chamberlain to get her take on an unusually colorful and news-making period in local history.