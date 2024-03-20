© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Reaping the whirlwind of Shasta County news at aNewsCafe

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 20, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Doni Chamberlain
Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times
Doni Chamberlain

There's seldom a dull moment in Shasta County politics. Just on one topic, elections, the Board of Supervisors makes news constantly. The board voted to end the county's contract with Dominion Voting Systems, questioned the outcomes of previous elections, and called for all ballots to be hand-counted.

Now the results of the March primary election will almost assuredly change the membership on the board. Doni Chamberlain and her son Joseph Domke stay on top of the news with their regional website aNewsCafe.com, now well into its second decade. We visit with Doni Chamberlain to get her take on an unusually colorful and news-making period in local history.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
