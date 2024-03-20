© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Oregon State U research looks into gun ads aimed at women

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 20, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Men used to buy most of the guns in the United States, but sales slowed down as the market saturated. And so the gun industry adapted, turning its advertising focus to women as potential gun buyers and owners.

The ads have evolved over the last two decades, from appeals based upon fear and sexiness to what Oregon State University researchers call the "serious students" of firearms approach. The researchers point out that the approach can appeal to a person who both favors gun laws and wants to own a gun.

We delve into the research with two of the study's authors, associate business professors Michelle Barnhart and Aimee Huff.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team