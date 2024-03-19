© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Fish and family researched in 'Salmon Wars' podcast series

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 19, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Hatcheries, barges, trucks, dam removals... all have been tried as ways to improve salmon populations on the West Coast. But the fish numbers are generally not growing. Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica research and report the issues through a podcast series called Salmon Wars, which started in the middle of March.

The limited series tells the story of Columbia River salmon through the experiences of a Yakama tribal family that depends on the fish for livelihood and life. OPB Investigations Editor Tony Schick and ProPublica Video Journalist Katie Campbell join the JX to talk about the creation of "Salmon Wars" and the people at the center of the project.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
