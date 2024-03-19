Wed 9 AM | Fish and family researched in 'Salmon Wars' podcast series

Hatcheries, barges, trucks, dam removals... all have been tried as ways to improve salmon populations on the West Coast. But the fish numbers are generally not growing. Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica research and report the issues through a podcast series called Salmon Wars, which started in the middle of March.

The limited series tells the story of Columbia River salmon through the experiences of a Yakama tribal family that depends on the fish for livelihood and life. OPB Investigations Editor Tony Schick and ProPublica Video Journalist Katie Campbell join the JX to talk about the creation of "Salmon Wars" and the people at the center of the project.