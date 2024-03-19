© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Children's author separates real from unreal, fish from feet

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 19, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Children learn right and wrong fairly young. It's the adults who seem to have issues with the truth in our hyper-political, Internet-driven age. Cornelia Spelman, a therapist to children and families, turned her attention to children's books a few years ago.

She enters the realm of critical thinking with her latest work, A Foot is Not a Fish. Just replace the nouns in either part of the sentence, and you've got the beginnings of an important conversation. We have one with the author about separating truth from fiction.

