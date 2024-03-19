© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Housing
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Working to make more housing, at California Community Reinvestment Corporation

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 19, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Oregon and California are both making major pushes to get a lot of housing built in a hurry, to address the dual problems of homelesses and high housing costs. The more recent efforts can obscure the fact that people and organizations have been on the job building affordable housing for years now. Case in point: the California Community Reinvestment Corporation, now in its fourth decade.

CCRC is a lender, giving loans to finance the construction of affordable housing. It's already connected builders and bucks leading to 48,000 housing units across California. CCRC President and CEO Tia Boatman-Patterson talks to the JX about the mission and the processes.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
