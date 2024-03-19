Wed 9:25 | Working to make more housing, at California Community Reinvestment Corporation

Oregon and California are both making major pushes to get a lot of housing built in a hurry, to address the dual problems of homelesses and high housing costs. The more recent efforts can obscure the fact that people and organizations have been on the job building affordable housing for years now. Case in point: the California Community Reinvestment Corporation, now in its fourth decade.

CCRC is a lender, giving loans to finance the construction of affordable housing. It's already connected builders and bucks leading to 48,000 housing units across California. CCRC President and CEO Tia Boatman-Patterson talks to the JX about the mission and the processes.