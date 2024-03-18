Tue 9 AM | Southern Oregon conference offers instruction in disrupting human trafficking

The term alone can produce revulsion, because "human trafficking" makes it sound like people are treated like commodities. They are that, and worse, say people who know about trafficking. They will gather to compare notes in Ashland next weekend (March 22-23), at the Southern Oregon Human Trafficking Disruptors Summit.

Lauren Trantham, the event co-producer, has spent several years focused on human trafficking through her organization Ride My Road and the occasional sessions of Disruptors University.

We learn more about trafficking and how to disrupt it when Lauren Trantham visits the JX studio.