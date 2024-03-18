© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Southern Oregon conference offers instruction in disrupting human trafficking

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The term alone can produce revulsion, because "human trafficking" makes it sound like people are treated like commodities. They are that, and worse, say people who know about trafficking. They will gather to compare notes in Ashland next weekend (March 22-23), at the Southern Oregon Human Trafficking Disruptors Summit.

Lauren Trantham, the event co-producer, has spent several years focused on human trafficking through her organization Ride My Road and the occasional sessions of Disruptors University.

We learn more about trafficking and how to disrupt it when Lauren Trantham visits the JX studio.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
