Tue 9:25 | Sierra Club opposes Pacific Power request for protection from wildfire payouts

Pacific Power recently filed for a big rate increase in Oregon, one which could drive up electricity bills by more than 16%. The power company is taking a hit from having to pay people and businesses affected by wildfires started by the company's equipment.

In a separate filing with the Oregon Public Utility Commission (OPUC), Pacific Power has asked for a change in policy that would restrict such wildfire payouts in Oregon to only actual damages, with no punitive damages added.

That's a step too far for the Sierra Club Oregon chapter and several other entities; they've filed their own papers in opposition with OPUC. Oregon chapter director Damon Motz-Story talks to the JX about the issues the Sierra Club takes with Pacific Power's move.