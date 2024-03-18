© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9:25 | Sierra Club opposes Pacific Power request for protection from wildfire payouts

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Pacific Power recently filed for a big rate increase in Oregon, one which could drive up electricity bills by more than 16%. The power company is taking a hit from having to pay people and businesses affected by wildfires started by the company's equipment.

In a separate filing with the Oregon Public Utility Commission (OPUC), Pacific Power has asked for a change in policy that would restrict such wildfire payouts in Oregon to only actual damages, with no punitive damages added.

That's a step too far for the Sierra Club Oregon chapter and several other entities; they've filed their own papers in opposition with OPUC. Oregon chapter director Damon Motz-Story talks to the JX about the issues the Sierra Club takes with Pacific Power's move.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
