Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Oregon State U and fishing industry team up to measure ocean oxygen loss

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 15, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Dungeness Crab
Oregon Sea Grant
Dungeness Crab

Most living beings do not function well when starved of oxygen, to put it mildly. Hypoxia (literally "low oxygen") can also show up in bodies of water, and it is showing up more frequently in our oceans, including in the Pacific off the Oregon Coast.

People in the fishing industry want to know more about the hypoxic zones, in order to avoid them, and scientists want to track the zones. So they are teaming up to put oxygen sensors on fishing and crabbing gear in the ocean.

Oregon State University recently got a grant to expand some studies already done. We explore the plans with the people in charge, OSU Assistant Professor Jessica Garwood and Professor Jack Barth. They add details to the hypoxia situation and what they've learned about it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
