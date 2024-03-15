Mon 9 AM | Oregon State U and fishing industry team up to measure ocean oxygen loss

Most living beings do not function well when starved of oxygen, to put it mildly. Hypoxia (literally "low oxygen") can also show up in bodies of water, and it is showing up more frequently in our oceans, including in the Pacific off the Oregon Coast.

People in the fishing industry want to know more about the hypoxic zones, in order to avoid them, and scientists want to track the zones. So they are teaming up to put oxygen sensors on fishing and crabbing gear in the ocean.

Oregon State University recently got a grant to expand some studies already done. We explore the plans with the people in charge, OSU Assistant Professor Jessica Garwood and Professor Jack Barth. They add details to the hypoxia situation and what they've learned about it.